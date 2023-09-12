8 injured in crash south of Pine after truck falls down embankment

Of the eight people inside the truck, three were minors. All were flown to local hospitals.

PINE, Idaho — Eight people were injured in a crash when a 2010 GMC Canyon truck drove off the roadway and fell 100 feet down an embankment, Idaho State Police (ISP) said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday on North Pine-Featherville Road, south of Pine. Of the eight people inside the truck, three were minors. All were flown to local hospitals, according to ISP.

ISP troopers were asked to handle the investigation "due to the serious injuries involved," they said, and will continue to investigate the cause of the accident. After the crash, the roadway was closed for several hours.

