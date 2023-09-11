Kuna man dies from semi crash in Jerome County

The semi hit the guardrail, overturned and came to rest on the other side of the interstate, ISP said in a news release.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A 64-year-old Kuna man died in a semi crash on Saturday when his truck hit a guardrail, Idaho State Police (ISP) said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was driving westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 194 in a semi pulling a trailer. The semi hit the guardrail, overturned and came to rest on the other side of the interstate, ISP said in a news release.

The right lane is blocked while the Idaho Transportation Department repairs the bridge but there is no date set for it to be reopened. The frontage road is also blocked off to allow for emergency crews to recover the truck, ISP said.

ISP is investigating the incident.

