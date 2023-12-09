The Washington Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed 240 homes.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — KREM 2 has confirmed a Spokane law firm is conducting its own investigation into the Gray Fire. That fire destroyed an estimated 259 homes in the Medical Lake and surrounding area three weeks ago.

But, attorney John Allison told KREM 2 this afternoon his office is in the midst of its own investigation. He said several homeowners affected by the fire contact his office and he expects even more to come forward. To be clear, a lawsuit has not been filed at this time.

The Gray Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 near Gray Road in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and southeast through Medical Lake and across I-90. The fire prompted a town-wide evacuation for Medical Lake and multiple surrounding areas.

At this time, the fire burned over 10,000 acres of land and is 97% contained.

