4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County

Four people were taken to local hospitals after a collision pushed a vehicle into oncoming traffic on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, according to ISP.

BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported.

While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.

The collision pushed the Nissan into oncoming traffic on Highway 44, where it was then hit head on by a Honda Pilot, occupied by a 52-year-old Nampa woman.

According to Idaho State Police, a 57-year-old woman and 62-year-old man from Nampa were traveling in the Mercury that hit the Nissan while it was stopped.

All four people involved in the incident Tuesday were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance, ISP said.

The crash blocked State Highway 44 for more than two hours and is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

