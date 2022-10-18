Two killed, one injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84

After rear ending a semi, a Jeep with two people from Caldwell came to rest on I-84. The car was then hit by a Honda, ejecting the driver and passenger of the Jeep.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday.

According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed trailer near milepost 378 heading westbound. The semi pulled to the right shoulder, while the Jeep was stopped in the fast lane.

The Jeep was then hit by a Honda Fit in the fast lane, ejecting the driver – 29-year-old Eric Torres Santana, and the passenger – 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominguez, both of Caldwell.

Torres Santana was killed at the scene of the crash, OSP said. Santana Dominguez was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said 48-year-old Tracy Haws of Nampa, traveling in the Honda Fit, was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The Freightliner driver, 32-year-old Akbar Tanai of San Antonio, Texas, was not injured in the crash.

Traffic on I-84 was impacted for roughly four hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.

OSP said "multiple good Samaritans" assisted on the scene, along with Ontario Police, Ontario Fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

