Boise clinics take steps to ease nerves as more children come in for COVID vaccine

Boise State University and St. Luke's are hosting clinics for kids aged 5 to 11.

BOISE, Idaho — As of November 18, the State of Idaho reported more than 10,000 children ages 5 to 11 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital vaccinated 722 children in that age group. Boise State University vaccinated more than 200.

"Parents have been so just appreciative of not only having the vaccine available for these children but also having this pediatric support to make the experience really positive for them,” said Katie Apple, the system administrator for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

Many parents have been eager to vaccinate their children, but when it comes to shots, not all children enjoy them.

"We knew with this age group we would have to do some special things to get the kids comfortable in this environment knowing that there would be a lot of anxiety from them coming in,” Apple said.

All children receive one dose, then come back for a second dose three weeks after. To make the experience somewhat enjoyable, St. Luke’s and Boise State University did things like offer therapy dogs, stuffed animals, music therapy, and sweet treats.

"Getting those therapy dogs in, we have little animals that we give away. We have different tools. We have this vibrating ladybug that we will put on their arm and so they feel the vibration of that but not the injection going in; candy, anything we can do to bribe those kids to come and get the vaccine,” said Jason Carter, the charge nurse at the university.

KTVB spoke to several children who received their first dose, all of whom are ready to go back for their second.

“It didn't hurt that bad,” said Harper Wright, who is 11 years old. “It was like a quick poke. It kind of felt like a flu shot for me and it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be, honestly.”

“I was feeling nervous but also excited, because after the vaccine I was helping fight COVID and I would also be protecting myself,” said 9-year-old Cecilia Necochea.

According to the staff at both clinics, patients and parents have walked away with a positive experience.

"It's been such a positive experience the way we are doing things we have actually had kids look us in the eye and say 'I can't wait come back,’" Carter said. "The energy was really positive, and we are looking forward to that again this Saturday and I think the kids are eager to come back."

“I'm excited to be fully vaccinated,” Harper said.

To schedule a vaccine for children aged 5-11 call your provider. Sign up is required for St. Luke's vaccine clinics on December 4 and December 11. To sign up online, click here.

Boise State University's vaccine clinic information can be found here.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus