No, students in Caldwell will not get a COVID-19 vaccine at school without parental consent

A social media post from Idaho Liberty Dogs claimed students in Caldwell would be vaccinated with or without parental consent during an on-campus vaccine clinic.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho Liberty Dogs, a far-right group of Idahoans who say they are "standing up for our constitutional rights and freedoms", posted a claim on their Facebook page last Friday that a Caldwell elementary school is bringing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to campus this Friday.

"On Friday November 19th, an elementary school in Caldwell will be bringing on a vaccination clinic to their campus where they will be vaccinating students," the post said. "Sadly, parents have yet to be notified. Time to rally the troops and support Caldwell in a peaceful protest."

The post alleges that parents were not notified of the clinic. Comments on the post claim children at the school will be vaccinated on Friday with or without parental consent.

"BEWARE: They may not notify parents," one comment stated. "Idaho is an implied consent state. What does that mean? If your child is at school that day, that is your consent."

THE QUESTIONS

Were parents not notified about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic?

Do children not need parental consent to be vaccinated at school?

THE SOURCES

Jessica Watts, spokesperson for the Caldwell School District

Albertsons

Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW)

THE ANSWER?

FALSE: Parents were notified of the clinic and students who choose to participate need parental consent.

WHAT WE FOUND

Parents were told about the vaccine clinics coming to several schools in Caldwell, according to Watts. The district sent out an email on Friday (the same day Idaho Liberty Dogs posted) stating Albertsons and Southwest District Health are hosting optional vaccine clinics.

"We just like to host vaccine clinics to help us work with our community partners and help get vaccines to our students and parents," Watts told KTVB.

In terms of parental consent: For the clinics at Caldwell schools, Watts said everyone under the age of 18 must have a completed consent form in order to get the vaccine.

"We will not be vaccinating any students without parental consent," Watts said. "If student, staff or parents want to participate, they have to have a consent form completed and returned to their school health aid one day prior to the clinic."

Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for minors, Health & Welfare's COVID Vaccine FAQs state it is up to health care providers to determine if a child is able to consent to their own care.

Children need consent from a parent or guardian in order to get vaccinated unless they meet a statutory exemption or receive court approval to give their own consent.

Vaccine providers should get advice from their attorney if they do not plan to require parental consent, according to the State of Idaho.

