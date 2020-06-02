Junior high sportsmanship helps Boise 7th grader gain confidence, shine on the hardwood

Bradley was having trouble fitting in at school, something a lot of us dealt with at some point in junior high. But Bradley is braver than most.

But Bradley, a seventh-grader at Riverglen Junior High School in Boise, is braver than most.

This year, Bradley decided to join the football team and the basketball team.

Marc Lannon, Riverglen's Athletic Director, says while he was able to get some playing time in the fall, Bradley has seen the hardwood more often than not.

During every home game this season, Bradley checks into the game during an extended halftime period.

On Tuesday, he scored against West Junior High.

As you can imagine, moments like that have helped his confidence grow.

Lannon says opposing teams and coaches are always supportive and accommodating and show superb sportsmanship.

It's worth noting that Bradley is also a city champion wrestler, going 3-0 on the season.

