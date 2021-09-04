x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

The 208

Idaho lawmakers add penalty to proposed ban on mask mandates

If a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration the entity is operating under will be terminated, the change says.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday. 

Under the amendment made by the Idaho House, the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated. 

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony. 

Under the bill, schools wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus, but private businesses could require masks.

Join 'The 208' conversation:

Related Articles