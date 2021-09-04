Idaho lawmakers add penalty to proposed ban on mask mandates

If a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration the entity is operating under will be terminated, the change says.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday.

Under the amendment made by the Idaho House, the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony.

Under the bill, schools wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus, but private businesses could require masks.