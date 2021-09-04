McCall City Council extends mask mandate for another 45 days

The intent of the order is to protect McCall’s tourism-based community from COVID-19.

MCCALL, Idaho — If you are planning to travel to McCall soon, tourists should be aware there is a mask mandate in effect until May 26, just two days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

The McCall City Council voted at its meeting Thursday night to renew its mask mandate for an additional 45 days within city limits.

The intent of the order is to protect McCall’s tourism-based community from COVID-19. Violators of the mask mandate could face a $100 fine.

Over the coming weeks, city leaders say they will gather again to discuss specific parameters for McCall that may include looking closely at weekly case rates, Idaho Rebound stages and vaccination percentages.

Central District Health's Gina Pannell and St. Luke's Dr. Gregory Irvine, who both stressed the importance of wearing masks, gave an update on case rates and vaccination levels in Valley County. Although case rates are trending downward in the McCall area, they say that McCall's tourism was the leading threat to a possible resurgence of the coronavirus.



Here are some things you should know before going to McCall:

• In McCall masks are required by order of McCall City Council

• Tickets/Citations issued for not wearing a mask hold a fine of $100.

• Health exclusions will require documentation to the prosecutor.

• McCall is open to travelers, but mask-wearing is required for all in public spaces.

• Businesses may have protective protocols in place, such as special hours or curbside service.

• Idaho is currently under a Stage 3 Stay Healthy Order.