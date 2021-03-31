City of Boise reissues face mask mandate

The mandate went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday night, the City of Boise reissued its face mask mandate, requiring all residents to wear a face covering, physical distance when possible and limit social gatherings to under 50 people.

Exemptions for the mandate include children under the age of two, people with medical or mental conditions that prevent them from wearing one, people eating out if physical distancing is followed, people receiving a service and need to remove it for it and first responders whose jobs would be impacted by a face mask.

In the order, the City of Boise states that "as of March 22, 2021, test results at both Boise City wastewater treatment facilities show 181,932.19 units per liter, indicating an upward trend in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in City wastewater."

The city added that two COVID-19 variant strains have been found in the city's wastewater, raising the need to help prevent community spread of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 2,000 Idahoans since last year.