Boise man awarded by American Cancer Society for advocacy efforts

The Young Leader Award is given annually to a state volunteer who is gaining ground toward the organization’s goals.

BOISE, Idaho — The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) presented Boise's Cody Wolf the Young Leader award after nearly 10 years of volunteering with the organization.

With ASC CAN, Wolf meets with state lawmakers and Idaho's congressional delegation about passing legislation to help the American Cancer Society "to end cancer as we know it for everyone." ASC CAN has raised billions of dollars for cancer research since 2001.

For Wolf, this isn't just a volunteer gig; fighting cancer is his 9 to 5 job. He studies protein as a graduate student at Boise State University. Currently, he is researching a protein that helps cancer cells spread more quickly.

"During a regular wound healing situation, or if you have an immune response like a bacteria comes inside of you, it's going to help you fight that bacteria and help you close those wounds," Wolf said. "But when cancer cells use it, they actually manipulate that protein to help it move faster."

The Young Leader award is reflective of a successful team effort, according to Wolf. In 2018, Idaho citizen lawmaking groups successfully petitioned and balloted for Medicaid expansion; Wolf and his team played a part in that effort on behalf of cancer patients who needed more access to affordable health care.

"When you're just pipetting, all day, it might feel like it's not very important," Wolf said. "But then you listen to a cancer patient, or you hear how they did not get access to care because, 'I don't have insurance.' Well, how good is my drug if a patient can't get it? It's not good at all."





