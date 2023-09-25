More than a blockbuster: Idaho's 'Top Gun' program prepares law enforcement to handle drug crimes

The training program aims to teach officers how to handle drug cases safely, ethically and more efficiently.

BOISE, Idaho — Move aside, Maverick. "Top Gun" isn't just for the screens.

In Idaho, it is also the name of an intensive training program for detectives and officers who are in narcotics units. The program started last year as a way to bring together and train officers and attorneys who investigate and prosecute drug crimes.

Over the week-long program, the 44 men and women in this year's training will learn everything from ethical approaches to narcotics training, undercover work, search warrants - and how to conduct raids.

The Idaho State Police and Idaho National Guard host the program, and they also bring in prosecutors to help teach the course.

Captain John Kempf with the Idaho State Police said the program allows officers to go through very realistic scenarios. It helps prepare them for the front lines of the drug epidemic.

"Idaho has been doing narcotics training for detectives around the state for the last 19 years," Kempf said. "But we needed to change things up when we started to see the amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine that we've seen throughout the state, our overdose deaths have gone through the roof - they now outpace our fatality crashes in Idaho."

Kempf said the key to this program is not only learning how to handle drugs cases professionally - but also safely, ethically and more efficiently.

There were 381 deaths related to drug overdoses in Idaho in 2022, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. 188 of those deaths were related to fentanyl overdose.

Monday morning's training session included a speech from Dominic Tierno, a local filmmaker who made a movie about the fentanyl crisis called "Dead on Arrival."

Tierno said while filming the movie, he talked to many people who lost loved ones to drug overdoses - and none of the victims were drug addicts. Instead, many of them were dealing with mental health issues. He says those are the types of deaths that are popping up more in homes across the country.

He added that he is excited Idaho now offers this program for officers.

"I believe that doing this training will give them that sense of, 'Hey, I have a unique ability to serve in this area. I have gifts that I can use not only in the field, but at home with my friends and families as well.' And I'm just excited to see all the impacts that they make," Tierno said. "And I'm excited to see Idaho specifically win this war against fentanyl."

Officers from city, county and state levels are going through the Top Gun program. There are also officers from other states and federal agencies too. Program organizers say information sharing and collaboration is crucial, because narcotics enter and go through Idaho from other states.





