Kuna teen makes a profit selling Dorito in a jar on Facebook Marketplace

KUNA, Idaho — From papers push-pinned into corkboards to the classifieds, people posting about items they are selling has certainly evolved. What hasn't changed, however, is the odd-balls you find there.

Since Facebook has a hand in almost everything, it's no surprise that if you want to get something off your hands, you'll likely find luck on Facebook Marketplace, a place where you can find almost anything.

Whether it's classic computers, over-stuffed couched, bygone barber chairs or garden gates, if you need it, it's on Marketplace.

Noah Stewart, a 17-year-old from Kuna, realized anything could be sold online when the PlayStation 5 came out, and people were selling the box for $75.

"The first thing I thought about, I'm like, 'I wonder if we could sell a jar of dirt,'" Stewart said. "I texted my girlfriend and I'm like, 'Do you think we could sell a Dorito in a jar on Facebook?' and she's like, 'Sure!' So we took a picture of a Dorito in a jar and sold it."

Yes, he sold them. In fact, he's sold more than one. On the first day the post was live on Marketplace, it was viewed over 3,000 times.

A chip in a jar is a seemingly affordable purchase, right? Stewart was able to sell four Doritos in a jar for $20 each.

While that sinks in, imagine the people that actually bought one. Stewart doesn't have to, though; he gets to meet them.

"People get a look at you and see what kind of guy sells a chip in a jar," he said. "Yeah, it's pretty fun honestly."

This is exactly why Sam from Nampa wanted to purchase the Dorito in a jar.

"This probably gave me the best reasons to ever spend $20 on a Dorito in a jar," Sam said. "I was like, I genuinely have to go see what kind of a person puts this out on the internet."

Noah's secret to success? Selling the sizzle with an excellent description.

"This premium Dorito will offer more than you can imagine. It is a great centerpiece to your home and it will immediately add accent in the most peculiar way. If you want a tasty treat on the run, this jar will provide protection for the Dorito. I know what I have, no low balls."

Sam said he is going to keep his chip in a jar forever, or at least until it breaks, because he considers it art and a great conversation piece.

Stewart has a big bag of Doritos at home and will continue to sell them as long as he can. He said the hardest part is sorting through the big bag to find the perfect, triangular piece with no chipped ends that will fit in the jar.