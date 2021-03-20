Idaho lawmaker plays matchmaker for his daughters and her friends

Sen. Kevin Cook (R-Idaho Falls) decided to try to get his daughter a date after the Idaho Senate adjourned for its COVID-19 induced recess.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho senator took to the Senate floor on Friday to ask his constituents for an unusual favor: dates for his daughter and her friends visiting from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Sen. Kevin Cook (R-Idaho Falls) was among state lawmakers in the Statehouse voting to adjourn after voting to pause the legislative session due to an outbreak of COVID-19. He decided it would be the perfect moment to introduce his family, sitting in the gallery, and ask for a favor.

"I would like to introduce my lovely bride. Sitting next to her is my daughter Zoey and her friends Hailey and Brooke and they are all here from BYU-I," Cook said to his constituents. "They don't have anything planned tonight, so if you have got some cute grandsons that need a date, let me know."

His request was met with a round of laughter from the other lawmakers.