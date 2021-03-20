208 Redial: Where is Spring?

In 2002, KTVB life reporter John Miller talked with locals about the not-so-sunny first days of spring.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on March 19, 2002.

Friday, March 19, 2021 had it all: rain, shine, gloom and light. It definitely didn't feel like spring was about to start on Saturday.

Back in 2002, it was also a year that didn't feel like spring was right around the corner. While residents were out looking for the sunshine, flowers and warmth, KTVB reporter John Miller took to the streets to see if anyone had proactively sprung into spring.

Miller wanted to find the Three G's of spring: the golf course, the garden shop and the Greenbelt but was instead greeted by gray, gloomy and grumpy. Residents, of course, were not too happy about the weather.

Some attempted to look at the positives of the gloomy weather, like Mark Newman who had the Quail Hollow Driving Range almost all to himself.

In Idaho fashion, the sun soon came out and the air became warmer, if only for a short while

Saturday, March 20, marks the official first day of spring. The date is determined by the vernal equinox, when the sun crosses almost directly over the Equator, making our days and nights almost exactly 12 hours each.

Here's to hoping for some spring sunshine, and soon!

Dial it back with more 208 Redials: