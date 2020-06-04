Eagle teens find a creative way to maintain social distancing while hanging out

No concession stand needed as it was BYOP (bring your own popcorn.)

EAGLE, Idaho — For nearly three weeks, Idaho's students have been out of the classroom and away from their friends thanks to social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

So how do you keep kids entertained when they can't hang out with their friends?

A couple of Eagle teens came up with a pretty creative solution that not only allowed them to get out of the house but also see their friends while still maintaining a safe social distance.

Joe D'errico posted two pictures to The 208 Facebook group over the weekend.

He says his teenage grandsons hosted an old-fashioned drive-in movie in their pasture, with the help of good ole' Idaho ingenuity.

They used a snowmobile trailer as the screen and hooked up a projector.

Everyone backed up their cars, opened their tailgates and trunks and enjoyed the movie, all while maintaining a safe, social distance.

