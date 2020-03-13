Map and timeline counting Idaho confirmed coronavirus cases, and what we know about each death

Use our interactive map and tracker to see the latest COVID-19 spread update in Idaho.

Some of those numbers local districts release might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident - they will be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho.

You can also scroll down to see a timeline tracking how many cases the state had since Idaho's first confirmed coronavirus case on March 13.

Timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho:

What we know about COVID-19 deaths in Idaho:

As of Monday, March 30, six people in Idaho have died from coronavirus. Below is what we know about each case. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Death No. 6 - Ada County

Later on March 28, officials confirmed a second coronavirus death in Ada County. No details about that person have been released, including their age or whether they had any other health problems.

Death No. 5 - Ada County

Central District Health announced on March 28 that a person in Ada County died from coronavirus. The victim was over 60 and had underlying health issues, officials say

Death No. 4 - Nez Perce County

The North Central Health District announced on March 27 that one person died in Nez Perce County. That individual was over the age of 80, and had age-related health problems, according to the district.

Death No. 3 - Canyon County

On March 26, health officials confirmed the first coronavirus death in Canyon County. The victim was a man over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions.

Death No. 2 - Blaine County

Health officials announced the second coronavirus death on the afternoon of March 26. The victim was over the age of 80, but authorities have not said whether he had any other health issues.

Death No. 1 - Blaine County

On March 26, the Blaine County Coroner's Office and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Idaho. The person who died was a man in his 60's. It's unclear whether he had any underlying health conditions.

Here are the separate Idaho health districts we are monitoring to get the latest statewide COVID-19 case total:

State of Idaho (this will not immediately include the latest information released by the below lower districts)

