Boise mayoral race heats up with 41 days remaining on campaign

BOISE, Idaho — The race for Boise mayor between incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean and challenger, retired Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson, is intensifying with 41 days left until the November 7th election.

Both campaigns are ramping up activities to draw in voters.

A pro-McLean PAC named 'Boise Fact Check' recently released a television advertisement, the first in the Mayoral race so far. The spot touts McLean’s housing record. The advertisement doesn’t really include hard data to fact-check but says McLean is working ‘across party lines’ to take on the housing issues in Boise.

Of note, Mayoral races are non-partisan. McLean and Masterson are not technically running with any political affiliations, nor are any other municipal candidates.

Meanwhile, a Masterson campaign-commissioned poll from last week is drawing questions about topics involving McLean.

Details of the survey questions show some statements provided to respondents contained harsh negative framing about McLean's leadership. This included claims that she made the city "less safe" by mismanaging the police department and that she "installed a police chief who broke an employee's neck."

The McLean campaign strongly disputed the poll questions, saying in a statement:

"The poll being touted by Mike Masterson's campaign is both cynical and misleading. The results are evidence of two key things: First, even when presented with outright lies and distortions about Mayor McLean's record, most Boise voters still don't believe that Mike Masterson is the right choice for mayor."

That portion of the statement is a reaction to the 'horse race' portion of the poll that showed McLean ahead.

The statement went on to say the poll shows "Boiseans should brace themselves in the coming weeks for big spending behind smear tactics and dirty campaigning, all for Mike Masterson's electoral gain. That's a shame."

There are also concerns that some of the 651 poll respondents may not live in Boise, though the poll claimed to survey ‘likely voters.’

KTVB heard from community members who say they were targeted for the poll, but do not live in Boise and cannot even vote in the race.

KTVB asked the Masterson campaign about the methodology and crafting of questions but we have not received a response.

While officially nonpartisan, the race is shaping up to be intense in the final weeks. Voters can expect intense debate around major issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.

KTVB will host a mayoral debate between McLean and Masterson on October 24, providing voters a chance to hear each candidate's vision for leading Idaho's largest city. With an increasingly polarized climate, the debate will be a pivotal event in the campaign's homestretch.