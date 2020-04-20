Boise elementary school staff show support for their students with uplifting signs

"We just wanted our students and families to know that we miss them and hopefully make them smile."

BOISE, Idaho — Students across the state have been out of the classroom for more than a month. A month without normal routines, regular structure, and their teachers.

While most students are still able to see their teachers and classmates through services like Zoom and Skype, it doesn't replace the in-person connections made inside the classroom.

So teachers at Cynthia Mann Elementary School in Boise came up with a way to teach their students life lessons through signs of encouragement outside the classroom and even with their apart.

"Our principal asked [our social committee chairman and second-grade teacher] Kim Carlisle and staff to come up with signs to offer a word of support for our students and our neighborhood community," physical education specialist Jen Graening said in an email to KTVB.

She said she got the idea for the signs when she saw something similar done online with a bush and some Easter eggs.

Staff used recycled bedsheets as 'masks' for the bushes in front of the school, then added googly-eyes to bring them to life.

In front of them are colorful signs that read "Hang in there," "Take care of each other," and "We can do hard things."

"We just wanted our students and families to know that we miss them and hopefully make them smile," Graening said.

"The feedback has been very positive," principal Jeff Farley said in an email. "Many parents have emailed with supportive statements and thoughts. I am proud of our district and Cynthia Mann team as well as our community for sticking together through this unprecedented time!"