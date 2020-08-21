208 Redial: PETA activists' steamy protest brings big business to Boise hotdog stand

BOISE, Idaho — On this day in 1980, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was formed.
The goal of the organization was to bring attention to the conditions and experiments some animals were subjected to in research facilities. Over the years, the group has brought attention to inhumane conditions at some dairy farms and various animal cruelty claims across the Gem State. But they've also staged some outlandish protests.
The most recent such outlandish was the fight to rename Chicken Dinner Road in Canyon County earlier this year. The state legislature quickly put a stop to that, passing a bipartisan resolution protecting the road's historic name.
But it was a 2004 demonstration in downtown Boise that showed a little more affection and went a little more public.
Watch the video above to revisit this 208 Redial.
