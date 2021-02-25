208 Redial: Turning Idaho's first Black church into the Black History Museum

Idaho's first Black church, St. Paul Baptist was located off of Warm Springs and Broadway avenues and was moved to the center of Julia Davis Park in 1998.

BOISE, Idaho — Before the Idaho Black History Museum opened in 1999, it was a massive process to turning the old church into a museum and KTVB was there to find out what it all took.

Founded in 1909 and built in 1921, Idaho's first Black church, St. Paul Baptist was located off of Warm Springs and Broadway avenues and was moved to the center of Julia Davis Park in 1998.

It took about a year for crews to get the old church into shape for a museum and towards the end of the project in 1999, KTVB's John Miller was there to find out how much of a painstaking process it was.

The old church needed a new roof, walls, floor and a new coat of paint.

It was Cheri Lindley's job to clean each of the more than 1,000 pieces of stained glass, taking about 250 hours and a whole lot of toothbrushes to complete.