Elvina Moulton: Boise's only Black female pioneer

BOISE, Idaho — February marks Black History Month, and Idaho has plenty of African-Americans who helped shape the state's history.

Among them is Elvina Moulton of Boise - the city's only documented Black female pioneer.

Moulton's journey to the City of Trees was a long one, according to Black History Museum Executive Director Phillip Thompson.

"She left Missouri a slave, arrived in Boise a free person, and as recorded history says the first Black person in the city of Boise," he said.

Moulton was born into slavery in Kentucky in 1837, and later walked the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Idaho, arriving in Boise sometime before 1867. She worked for a laundry as a seamstress and housekeeper, saving up enough money to buy her own home near 10th and Idaho streets. She later moved to a different home on South 4th Street in what is now downtown Boise.

Moulton also helped found the First Presbyterian Church in Boise in 1878.

She never married or had any children, but was known throughout the community members as a kind woman who baked cookies for local children.

Moulton died at her home in February 1917, and is buried at Morris Hill Cemetery. A rock with a plaque honoring her can be seen outside the Black History Museum in Julia Davis Park.

