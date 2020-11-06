19-year-old Lewiston man dead after fatal crash in McCall

Four other passengers were transported to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.

MCCALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Wednesday night. The accident left one dead and four in the hospital.

At around 10 p.m., 35-year-old Kooskia resident Sonsela Shebala was traveling near Sylvan Creek in McCall. While driving, Shebala drove off the left shoulder of the road causing the vehicle to roll over.

Shebala and three of the passengers, 23-year-old Nolan Rudolphof Lapwai, 20-year-old Jody Dykes of Lewiston and 20-year-old Denver Drake of Lewiston, were taken to St. Luke's McCall Medical center, according to ISP.

One passenger, 19-year-old Jared Dykes, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police is investigating the incident with the help of Valley County Sheriff and the McCall Police Department.

