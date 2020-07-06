2 people killed in head-on crash with on-duty Cassia County Deputy's truck

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 27 at milepost 3.5, which is north of Oakley in Cassia County.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people from Gooding died on Saturday after their vehicle crashed head-on with a Cassia County sheriff's deputy's patrol truck.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 27 at milepost 3.5, which is north of Oakley in Cassia County.

Seventy-two-year old Lawrence Steel of Gooding was driving southbound on the highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, while 37-year-old Kenny Emery, an on-duty Cassia County Deputy, was heading northbound in a 2017 Ram 2500 patrol vehicle. Police said the two vehicles crashed head-on but did not clarify or state which driver was at fault.

Steel and his passenger, 69-year-old Nadine Steel of Gooding, both died at the scene and authorities have notified their next of kin.

Officials said Emery was taken to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley by an ambulance but was later transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello by helicopter.

Idaho State Police did not release what his current status is or how serious his injuries are.