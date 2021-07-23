Three doctors to interview for open seat on Central District Health board

One candidate, Dr. Travis Kemp, has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to an Ada County spokesperson.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is an interview KTVB did with Dr. Ted Epperly last month after he was let go from his position on the Central District Health board.

There are now just three candidates vying for a seat on the Central District Health board.

Earlier this week, we reported four doctors were seeking to take the position formerly held by Dr. Ted Epperly, who in June was abruptly let go by Ada County commissioners. Epperly had represented the county on the CDH board for more than a decade.

Commission Chairman Rod Beck said they wanted to get someone new who represents the perspectives of the community, while Commissioner Ryan Davidson said Dr. Epperly's decisions during the pandemic were a "suspension of individual liberties."

The three candidates are doctors Ryan Cole, Stanley Moss, and Sky Blue. In an email to KTVB, Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan confirmed that Dr. Travis Kemp has withdrawn. No reason was given.

Moss is an orthopedic surgeon based in Meridian.

Blue, a Boise epidemiologist, was nominated for the board in January, but commissioners Beck and Davidson voted to instead recommend former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, who was confirmed.

Cole, who operates a testing lab in Garden City, has been in the news for statements he made to state lawmakers about COVID-19 -- statements that drew criticism from some physicians, including the chief medical officer for St. Luke's. Two articles related to that subject are linked below.

The role of public health districts came to the forefront in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when board members issued health advisories, suggested mitigation protocols, and voted on mask ordinances.



In Idaho, there are seven public health districts.



One of those is Central District Health, which covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. Each district has a board of health, and those mostly consist of medical experts and county commissioners.

So, there's currently an empty seat on that board and one that hopes to be filled by three candidates.



There could be some big decisions coming up soon with the delta variant possibly spreading rampantly and most schools back in session next month.



Ada County commissioners will hold interviews on August 9 and are expected to make a selection August 10.



Central District Health’s next scheduled board meeting is on August 20.

Watch more Local News: