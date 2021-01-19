Live: Health district to reconsider Raul Labrador's sudden appointment to the board

The CDH board will vote on whether to confirm Labrador's appointment or move to appoint Dr. Sky Blue, a physician with Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases.

A week after former Republican Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador was suddenly appointed to the Central District Health Board, Ada County Commissioners will now reconsider his appointment.

Last week, Ada County Commissioners Ryan Davidson and Rod Beck voted in favor of appointing Labrador to the CDH board after speaking to him individually. Commissioner Kendra Kenyon abstained and raised concerns of a possible open meeting law violation, which is now being looked into by Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor.

The majority of commissioners in CDH's jurisdiction - Valley, Elmore and Boise counties - must also now confirm Labrador's appointment in order for it to become official.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the CDH board will vote on whether to confirm Labrador's appointment or appoint Dr. Sky Blue, a physician with Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, an independent group that treats patients in all of the hospitals in the Treasure Valley. Dr. Blue has over 25 years of experience working with CDH and state agencies.

If it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 400,000 Americans with over 1,600 dead in Idaho, he said he wouldn't have sought out the positions.