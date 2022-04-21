West Valley Medical Center upgrading ER for patients facing mental health crisis

The upgraded ER in Caldwell provides a safe space for patients in a mental health crisis who are waiting to find placement at a specialized facility.

CALDWELL, Idaho — West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell is adding 1,500 square feet to its existing emergency room to accommodate patients in mental health crisis.

West Valley's emergency department receives up to 80 patients a day, according to Chief Operating Officer Jason Demke. On average, six of them are there for mental health-related reasons. Some days, it's as many as 13 people.

"It's a safe environment that really has been tailored towards mental health patients with their safety in mind," Demke said. "What this does is basically consolidate all those operations to this environment."

It’s an environment that's necessary as the ER is seeing nearly a 20 percent increase in patients. The mental health space is still part of the ER, but intentionally designed to limit the possibility of self-harm. This includes elevated windows, ceiling tiles that do not pop out of place, tamper-proof light fixtures, and special doorknobs.

"The doorknobs, to the hinges, to the bathroom, to the toilets, all of it is really geared and tailored and built toward the safety of the mental health patient," Demke said.

The mental health space will operate with regular ER staff, and is only for short temporary visits; however, one to three patients a day often need treatment at a specialized mental health treatment facility.

Patients can wait at the ER for 16 hours or more before getting placed and transferred to the necessary facility. For these waits specifically, the ER upgrade is needed, Demke said.

"While we wait for placement, it helps them to have a comfortable and safe environment," Demke said.

West Valley Medical Center has faced delays through construction due to supply chain disruptions. The hospital does not have a firm date, but they expect to open and operate the new ER space by middle of summer.

