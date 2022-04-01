I-84 traffic shifting for weekend in Canyon County

The Idaho Transportation Dept. advises drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures and delays between Caldwell and Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — As part of the work to widen Interstate 84 through Canyon County, traffic will be shifted from the outside lanes to new median lanes between Ustick Road in Caldwell and Karcher Road in Nampa.

The Idaho Transportation Department said on Thursday that the traffic shift will begin Friday, April 22. Also, just one lane will be open in each direction at night, and the overnight speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

ITD also advises drivers of these additional impacts April 22-25:

The westbound on-ramp at Karcher will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured down eastbound I-84 to Northside Boulevard. Drivers can then enter westbound I-84 at the Northside on-ramp. Click here for a detour map.

The eastbound off-ramp at Karcher will close Saturday at 10 p.m. and will re-open at 7 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be detoured to the Northside Boulevard eastbound off-ramp. Click here for a detour map of this eastbound off-ramp closure.

The weekend of April 22-25 is the first of three shifts to move traffic into the new median lanes on I-84 between Franklin Road in Caldwell and Karcher Road in Nampa. ITD said additional shifts will take place later this spring and during the summer. Once traffic is shifted, crews will start working on the outside lanes.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

This work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled if necessary.

