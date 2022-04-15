ACHD's annual 'Equipment Roadeo' showcasing equipment operator careers

During the 'Equipment Roadeo' Wednesday and Thursday, ACHD's team members will showcase their driving talent in skid steers, truck plows, graders and loaders.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is inviting anyone interested in a career as a general equipment operator to attend its annual 'Equipment Roadeo' event at the Boise Fairgrounds.

ACHD's two-day event is typically an internal competition between team members to determine who will represent the company at the national event in Colorado as one of ACHD's top drivers.

This year, the highway district invites job seekers to attend the event to learn more about equipment and the benefits included in a general equipment operator position with ACHD.

Team members showcase their driving talent behind the wheel in skid steers, truck plows, graders and loaders. ACHD's top drivers must weave through obstacles in the massive equipment to determine how precise their driving skills are.

The 'Equipment Roadeo' is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in Garden City. ACHD encourages those interested in a career as a general equipment operator to bring a resume to the competition.

Benefits of working as an operator with the Ada County Highway District include membership in the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI), a 2% 401k match, paid parental leave, medical, vision and dental insurance and four weeks of paid vacation.

ACHD said general equipment operators work four, 10-hour shifts, either Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday.

The 'Equipment Roadeo' will take place in the parking lot of the Boise Fairgrounds, located at 5610 North Glenwood Street. For more information on the two-day event, visit ACHD's 'Equipment Roadeo' website.

