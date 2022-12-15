Watch live at 2 p.m. MT: Idaho health officials to discuss 'surge' in respiratory diseases

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare plans to discuss the "surge" in RSV, COVID-19 and influenza cases during a media briefing Thursday. Watch it live here.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and officials from the Gem State will discuss the combination of rising flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases during a media briefing at 2 p.m. MT Thursday.

IDHW said the conference will focus on the 'triple-demic,' a phrase being used to describe the "surge" of the three respiratory listed above.

KTVB will live stream the media briefing in this article and on our YouTube channel.

The following health officials will attend Thursday's online press conference:

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen

State Health Official and Administrator for the Division of Public Health, Elke Shaw-Tulloch

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Christine Hahn

Deputy State Epidemiologist, Dr. Kathryn Turner

Chief Physician Executive at St. Luke's Health System, Dr. Jim Souza

For the CDC's 48th Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Idaho had 453 positive RSV tests, down from 535 the week prior. More data on RSV and influenza trends from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare can be found here.

Since the start of the pandemic:

5,287 deaths

509,199 total statewide cases

2,716,867 total vaccine doses administered

966,684 people "fully vaccinated" (two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or single dose of Janssen)

467,335 people with additional or booster dose

Percentage of all Idahoans with at least one dose: 59.1%

Percentage of Idahoans fully vaccinated: 52.9%

Percentage of fully vaccinated Idahoans with booster dose: 48.3%

Since Dec. 7:

New cases: 1,329

New deaths reported: 7

PCR testing positivity rate (statewide) for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3: 8.9%

Down from rate of 9.1% reported previous week

Since the spring of 2020, the city's Public Works Department has been testing samples from its two wastewater facilities to give them insight on COVID in the community.

Boise will start a program in January that will allow them to test wastewater for other viruses in addition to COVID and its variants. Including the flu, RSV, and monkeypox.

Southwest District Health announced the first death of the season from a flu-related illness in the area on Dec. 1. Officials are expected to discuss the latest on influenza in Idaho during Thursday's media briefing.

For more information, click here.

Watch more Local News: