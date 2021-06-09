Idaho's COVID numbers drop, vaccination rate remains low

Idaho's vaccination rates continue lagging behind national rates. Just 49% of all Idaho adults have been vaccinated, compared to more than 63% of adults nationally.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — State health officials say the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho continues to drop and that the vast majority of the infections are occurring in unvaccinated people.

The Post Register reports that Idaho has reported fewer than 200 new cases most days this month.

In January, the state's daily average of new cases was closer to 700 daily. But Idaho's vaccination rates continue lagging behind national rates.

Just 49% of all Idaho adults have been vaccinated, compared to more than 63% of adults nationally.

Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says it could take until the fall for 70% of Idaho adults to be vaccinated.