Idaho COVID-19 and vaccine data: Interactive graphs tracking the pandemic
We have everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the latest vaccine numbers in Idaho.
-
Latest Idaho vaccine data
See total vaccines administered and the daily update
-
Idaho COVID-19 daily updates and trends
See a summary of new COVID-19 cases reported each day
-
Interactive COVID-19 map, timelines
County-by-county map plus more COVID case and death timelines
-
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho
Where to schedule an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine
-
Terminology
Definitions of key words used to track Idaho COVID trends
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho is beginning to recover from its effects.
KTVB has closely tracked a variety of data to follow statewide patterns of new COVID-19 case counts, deaths, vaccines administered and more. Keep scrolling to see those interactive graphs displaying Idaho's declining COVID-19 case trend.
This story also contains the most recent information about vaccine rollout and daily updates regarding COVID-19 and the state’s recovery. We update this data every weekday after 5 p.m.
All Idahoans age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has only authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for Idahoans 18 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on May 14, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Since the start of the pandemic:
- 2,097 deaths
- 154,047 confirmed cases (192,478 confirmed and probable cases)
- 111,847 recovered (estimated)
- 678,909 people have received a vaccine
Latest Idaho vaccine data: See total vaccines administered and the daily update
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen announced on April 27 that Idaho residency or working in Idaho would no longer be required to be vaccinated in Idaho.
Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that less than 40% of all Idahoans are fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy and get as many Idahoans vaccinated as possible.
If you want to make an appointment with a healthcare provider to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
Idaho vaccine data as of Wednesday, June 2
Total vaccine doses administered: 1,233,437
Idahoans with at least one dose: 81,383
Fully-vaccinated Idahoans: 597,526
Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive first dose: 45%
Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive final dose: 39.6%
Vaccine breakthrough cases: 332
Note: ”Fully vaccinated” includes people who have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.
Timeline of COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
"Probable" cases are people who have received a positive antigen test but not a lab PCR test, or people showing symptoms who had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, such as a member of the same household.
Idaho COVID-19 daily updates and trends: See a summary of new COVID-19 cases reported each day
We will update this section daily with a summary of the latest COVID-19 data reported in Idaho each day. Anything over a week old will be removed.
Wednesday, June 2
- 173 total new cases
- 7 new deaths reported
- 115 hospitalized with COVID-19 (32 in ICU)
- See more details here
Tuesday, June 1
- 293 total new cases
- 0 new deaths reported
- See more details here.
Monday, May 31
The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does not update the statewide COVID-19 data dashboard on holidays. Data published on Tuesday, June 1, will include data from Saturday-Tuesday.
The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare and local health experts provide a state COVID-19 update every two weeks on Tuesday. The next one is scheduled for June 8.
Tuesday, May 25 COVID-19 Briefing
As summer approaches, Idaho health officials are worried about a trend that shows fewer people across the state are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We've seen the overall doses administered continue to decline over the past two weeks," Director Dave Jeppesen said during the biweekly IDHW press briefing. "However, the number of first doses has increased during the first two weeks."
One of the biggest concerns is getting younger Idahoans vaccinated. Right now, the only option for 12-15 year-olds is the Pfizer vaccine. Getting the vaccine into rural areas continues to be a challenge.
Read the full story here.
Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare biweekly COVID-19 briefing
Timeline: New Idaho daily cases reported over the last two weeks
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
This graph is updated on weekdays.
Timeline: Trend in newly reported cases over a 14-day period
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
This graph is updated on weekdays.
Year-to-year comparison of new daily cases since the first case reported in Idaho:
Interactive COVID-19 map, timelines: County-by-county map plus more COVID case and death timelines
Map of Idaho confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, deaths, and variant cases by county:
You can hover over each county to see its latest numbers.
Timeline of total COVID-19 related deaths in Idaho:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
Timeline of total number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho and new cases reported:
Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho: Where to schedule an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine
Numerous providers throughout the state of Idaho are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. As demand for the vaccine has declined in recent months, many facilities have begun offering walk-in vaccination appointments.
Here’s what you need to do to get your vaccine:
Saint Alphonsus
You can schedule a vaccine appointment at Saint Alphonsus by clicking here, but walk-in appointments are generally available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here for a full schedule of Saint Alphonsus’ vaccine clinic.
In Idaho, minors need a parent's or guardian's signed consent to receive the vaccine. Consent forms in English and Spanish can be found here.
St. Lukes
Walk-ins are accepted at most of St. Luke’s designated COVID-19 vaccine sites, but appointments can still be made through myChart or by calling (208) 381-9500.
Idahoans 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Lukes, but parental consent is required for patients under the age of 18.
Learn more here.
Primary Health
Primary Health is now vaccinating all individuals age 12 and older on a walk-in basis.
For patients age 12-17, Pfizer is the only vaccine available.
All Primary Health locations are offering the Pfizer vaccine, but only certain locations are offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To find a clinic near you, click here.
Rite Aid
Rite Aid pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but only certain vaccines are carried at each pharmacy.
To make an appointment and learn more about vaccine availability, click here.
Note: The Rite Aid website may ask you to confirm your date of birth to assume you are eligible. If you are under the age of 18, you may need parental assistance.
Walgreens
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Idaho and Oregon:
- Sign in to your Walgreens.com account, create a new account or schedule an appointment as a guest. You must complete the process as a guest if you’re scheduling an appointment on behalf of someone else. A parent or legal guardian must complete registration for minors under the age of 13, as our sites are not intended for minors under the age of 13. Account creation is subject to age restriction.
Complete a quick eligibility screening.
If you’re eligible, we’ll look for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments based on your age and location.
To schedule an appointment online, click here.
To schedule an appointment by phone, call your local pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
Walmart
Walmart pharmacies announced in early May that walk-up immunizations are now available at all 27 of its pharmacies in Idaho. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Terminology: Definitions of key words used to track Idaho COVID trends
- "Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
- "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.
- "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.
- "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.
- "Breakthrough cases" refer to the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases identified in a fully vaccinated individual.
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: