Idaho COVID-19 and vaccine data: Interactive graphs tracking the pandemic

We have everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the latest vaccine numbers in Idaho.

Definitions of key words used to track Idaho COVID trends

Where to schedule an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine

County-by-county map plus more COVID case and death timelines

See a summary of new COVID-19 cases reported each day

See total vaccines administered and the daily update

Since the start of the pandemic:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on May 14, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for Idahoans 18 and older.

All Idahoans age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has only authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

This story also contains the most recent information about vaccine rollout and daily updates regarding COVID-19 and the state’s recovery. We update this data every weekday after 5 p.m.

KTVB has closely tracked a variety of data to follow statewide patterns of new COVID-19 case counts, deaths, vaccines administered and more. Keep scrolling to see those interactive graphs displaying Idaho's declining COVID-19 case trend.

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic , Idaho is beginning to recover from its effects.

"Probable" cases are people who have received a positive antigen test but not a lab PCR test, or people showing symptoms who had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, such as a member of the same household.

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

Timeline of COVID-19 and vaccines in Idaho:

Note: ”Fully vaccinated” includes people who have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Percentage of eligible Idaho population to receive first dose: 45%

Idahoans with at least one dose: 81,383

If you want to make an appointment with a healthcare provider to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that less than 40% of all Idahoans are fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy and get as many Idahoans vaccinated as possible.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen announced on April 27 that Idaho residency or working in Idaho would no longer be required to be vaccinated in Idaho.

We will update this section daily with a summary of the latest COVID-19 data reported in Idaho each day. Anything over a week old will be removed.

Wednesday, June 2

173 total new cases

7 new deaths reported

115 hospitalized with COVID-19 (32 in ICU)

See more details here

Tuesday, June 1

293 total new cases

0 new deaths reported

See more details here.

Monday, May 31

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does not update the statewide COVID-19 data dashboard on holidays. Data published on Tuesday, June 1, will include data from Saturday-Tuesday.

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare and local health experts provide a state COVID-19 update every two weeks on Tuesday. The next one is scheduled for June 8.

Tuesday, May 25 COVID-19 Briefing

As summer approaches, Idaho health officials are worried about a trend that shows fewer people across the state are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We've seen the overall doses administered continue to decline over the past two weeks," Director Dave Jeppesen said during the biweekly IDHW press briefing. "However, the number of first doses has increased during the first two weeks."

One of the biggest concerns is getting younger Idahoans vaccinated. Right now, the only option for 12-15 year-olds is the Pfizer vaccine. Getting the vaccine into rural areas continues to be a challenge.

Read the full story here.

Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare biweekly COVID-19 briefing

Timeline: New Idaho daily cases reported over the last two weeks

This graph is updated on weekdays.

Timeline: Trend in newly reported cases over a 14-day period

Mouse over or tap each data point for more details. (Mobile users can tap here for a larger version).

