Idaho utility companies to waive late fees, keep power on during coronavirus outbreak

Idaho Power Company, Intermountain Gas and Suez Water have all introduced payment options for those affected by the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses financial relief resources that are available to those who have lost work or other income sources due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Three Idaho utility companies have informed their customers that several new relief measures will be implemented to those affected by the coronavirus. These measures range from assisting customers in setting up a payment plan and not disconnecting customers for late or nonpayment.

Idaho Power released a statement on their website announcing the assistance options that are available to their customers on Friday. For residential and small business customers, Idaho Power will not be disconnecting service because of nonpayment.

In addition, Idaho Power stated they will be waiving late fees temporarily and will be available to assist customers in setting up payment plans to ensure they do not fall extremely behind on payments and later face an overwhelming debt.

"We have a long history of working with our customers when they need us most. That commitment continues during the current COVID-19 outbreak," Idaho Power officials wrote in a statement.

Idaho coronavirus latest:

Intermountain Gas Company also announced that they will be offering their customers relief in their payments similar to those of Idaho Power, including waiving late fees and keeping services active for customers in the event of late or nonpayment.

Intermountain also stated that they are following all recommendations set forth by the Center for Disease Control, and they will not send employees to a customer's home if that employee is diagnosed or has been exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

"These temporary practices of social distancing may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service," Intermountain officials wrote in a statement.

Suez Water CEO Nadine Leslie issued a statement on March 16 informing customers that water services would not be suspended during this time. Suez offices are also closed to the public at this time and all field-related services will be postponed unless an emergency arises.

"The critical importance of having water available is even more heightened during this crisis as washing hands often is one of the most important things we can all do to ensure health and safety," Leslie wrote in a statement.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: