Idaho Senate OKs money to fight coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Brad Little has requested $2 million go into an emergency fund for use around the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are moving quickly to bolster the state's ability to fight the new coronavirus.

The Senate voted 35-0 Wednesday to approve a request from Republican Gov. Brad Little for $2 million to go into an emergency fund for use around the state.

Some of the money will be used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to test for the virus.

The legislation now goes to the House.

Republican Sen. Steve Bair told senators that an expected $4 million in federal funds is more than a month away.

No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus