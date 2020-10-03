Boise State, U of I prepare for coronavirus by having all classes be online

More than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is preparing for the coronavirus and other emergencies by having all university courses be online on Friday, March 13.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and emphasized that while there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho, they want to make sure they're able to ensure the safety and health of their students and staff.

Officials said the coronavirus could change how the university operates on a day to day basis for an extended period of time and they want to make sure that the school can handle having all classes online.

The University of Idaho is preparing students, teachers and staff at its Moscow campus to deliver classes online while they monitor the spread of the COVID-19 in the region. All classes will be delivered electronically as a test Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24.

In an email sent to university faculty and staff Wednesday, President Scott Green and Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek called on all faculty to participate in the test and not cancel any classes. There is a chance that classes could remain online for some time.

Another communication will be sent Thursday, March 19, with updates on class delivery after March 24 as the university tracks the movement of the virus and its impact on the region.

Boise State and the University of Idaho are not the first universities that could go to all online classes because of the coronavirus. More than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak have already moved all classes online.

"Our faculty have been working with technology and digital course delivery experts to prepare for this, and this day of practice will help identify any additional steps, training and preparation that needs to take place in the event that the university has to suspend in-person courses and public events," the university announced in a statement.

For all updates from the university about the coronavirus, click here.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.”

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus