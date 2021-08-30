The McCall-Donnelly board of trustees has updated its policy and will now require masks be worn by everyone in a school building.

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall-Donnelly School District is now requiring masks to be worn at all times by anyone in school buildings.

In a letter dated August 28 and posted on the district’s website, it states the mask requirement includes students, teachers, staff and volunteers. The decision was made at last Friday’s meeting of the school board of trustees.

However, there are no mask requirements for people who attend sporting events and outdoor school activities.



The school board plans to continue to discuss the topic once a month at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Officials say that all plans and guidance on COVID-19 are subject to change, based upon updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Central District Health and local healthcare providers.





