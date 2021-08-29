Students in Owyhee County school told to stay home this week

The principal at Grand View Elementary School says about one-third of the students have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — After just two weeks, the principal of a southwestern Idaho elementary school has sent out a letter telling parents to keep their kids home this week for online learning only.

According to Principal Alex Meyers, more than one-third of students who attend Grand View Elementary School have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

Grand View is a small school in Owyhee County that has children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. According to their website, around 94 students attend classes at the school.

Meyers says Grand View students will learning online only for the week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3. Students will be able to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7 after the Labor Day holiday.

School materials are available for pick up on Monday, Aug. 30 after 9 a.m. at the school's office.

For all other students in the Bruneau-Grand View School District it will be “business as usual.”

In a message to parents posted on school's website prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 16, the principal expressed their excitement about returning to in-person learning and the start of the new school year. He added that COVID-19 protocols are subject to change.

