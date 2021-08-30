Superintendent Wade Wilson said in a letter that Marie Thomas died on Saturday.

WEISER, Idaho — A well-respected and popular math teacher at Weiser Middle School has died.

Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson announced the passing of Marie Thomas to parents, children and staff in a letter over the weekend.

School will go on as scheduled Monday. Teachers will read a statement to students during the first hour at Weiser Middle and High schools. Counselors will be available at both schools for students that need someone to talk to and need support with their emotions.

Also, parents are encouraged to talk with their students about Mrs. Thomas’ passing, answer their questions and help them cope with any emotions they might have.

Wilson says Mrs. Thomas was a dear and special member of the Weiser Middle School family. She was highly influential and highly respected due to her nature, convictions and involvement. In addition to teaching, she was involved in many aspects of school operations including being a coach, mentor, volunteer and team leader. She was also active in the community, her church and a true leader within her family.

This is from the letter Wilson sent out:

Mrs. Thomas' family confirmed that her passing was likely COVID-19 related. That said, I urge you to be sensitive to the situation. Any speculation beyond her passing would be unfair and just that, speculation. And, it would be unfair to all who were close to her. We lost a valued member of our school community and Weiser community on Saturday. We need to focus our efforts on providing support and healing.

He goes on to say that Mrs. Thomas will be dearly missing and our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to her family, the community, students and staff at Weiser Middle School.

