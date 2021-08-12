Gov. Little to speak at Nampa High School about Idaho's COVID-19 situation

KTVB will livestream the press conference at 1 p.m.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to talk about COVID-19 Thursday afternoon at Nampa High School.

He's holding this press conference just ahead of the beginning of a new school year, and during a time in which new COVID-19 infections have been increasing -- a trend state health officials attribute to the rise of the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

736 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around Idaho on Wednesday, and the statewide 7-day moving average incidence rate is more than 27 cases per 100,000 -- around the highest rate in more than six months. One month ago, on July 12, the rate was 7.3 per 100,000.

According to vaccine data from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare, 46.6% of Idaho residents 12 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated. 51.2% have received at least one dose. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine series has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for people 12 and older. The Moderna series and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have authorization for people 18 and older.

The specific nature of the governor's remarks were not public knowledge as of Thursday morning, but plans for the return to in-person learning at schools around the state will likely be addressed.

The first day of school for the Nampa School District is August 19, just one week away. The Boise School District's first day is sooner, on Monday, August 16. Idaho's largest district, West Ada, begins on August 26.

The Boise School District is requiring all students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings. As of Thursday, it was the only district in the Treasure Valley to do so. Other school boards have voted to make masks optional; some have included language in their policies encouraging the wearing of masks, especially among people who are not vaccinated.

