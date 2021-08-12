West Ada School District floating new option for in-person learning

Masks will be recommended, but not required. Now the district wants to find out how many families are interested in additional COVID-19 precautions.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Masks will be recommended - but not required - in Idaho's largest school district when students return on August 26, but families who would rather not have their children in the same classroom as unmasked students or staff may have a new option this school year.

The West Ada School District has emailed a survey asking parents of children in pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade if they would prefer additional safety measures.

The latest guidance from the CDC recommends that students and staff wear masks while inside school buildings, whether they're vaccinated or not. Many parents have spoken out against mask requirements, but many other parents say they want more stringent measures than the current plan for the upcoming school year.

The district began offering an all-remote option - Virtual School House - during the 2020-21 school year.

Another possible option the district is floating is a supervised classroom where masks would be required, and instruction would likely be delivered through Virtual School House.

Those supervised classrooms would follow the West Ada bell schedules, but would not be at every school site in the district. Parents would need to provide transportation to and from school.

The survey about those options is intended to determine interest in measures that go beyond the Safe Return to In-person Instruction Plan for all West Ada schools, which includes the following:

Masks recommended

Physical distancing as much as possible

Increased sanitation measures

Frequent handwashing

The survey is open until August 20, and is available through this link.





