Idaho coronavirus latest: No positive cases, 93 people tested, 11 currently monitored

The coronavirus risk in Idaho is currently low, according to health officials.

No one in Idaho has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare officials confirmed on Wednesday, adding that the risk in Idaho is currently low.

In total, 93 people in Idaho have been tested for coronavirus as of Wednesday, March 10. Eleven people are currently being monitored by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for possible coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Boise's Treefort Music Fest was postponed until September amid coronavirus fears.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials say Idahoans should take precautions necessary to avoid becoming infected and should remain calm. The Department of Health and Welfare says they are in communication with the CDC and Idaho public health officials.

The state is prepared to respond should the virus break out in Idaho, according to officials.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest there have been multiple coronavirus cases and precautionary measures taken throughout Washington and Oregon.

As of Thursday morning, there were 19 confirmed cases in Oregon and no deaths reported. In Washington, there have been 29 deaths among the 366 people who tested positive for the virus.

Many of the deaths in Washington are associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland.

The Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton, Oregon, was closed earlier in March after an employee contracted the coronavirus.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

In Idaho, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus .

