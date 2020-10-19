Idaho coronavirus latest: Over 500 new cases reported Sunday; Idaho surpasses 47,000 confirmed cases

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus news with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Sunday, October 18

5:58 p.m.- Over 500 new cases reported Sunday; Idaho surpasses 47,000 confirmed cases

Note: Not all public health districts update their data over the weekend. Most numbers come directly from the state.

512 total cases were reported today, 423 confirmed and 89 probable. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Idaho to 47,305 and the number of total cases to 53,092.

One death was reported in Power County today, but the state death toll remains at 531. This is due to a health district updating their website used to report cases and deaths to the state. Bingham County updated their total number of deaths for a currently unknown reason, but it may be because the individual was not native to Idaho, according to the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare.

An estimated 25,980 recoveries have been made.

The 14-day average of total cases hit its highest number since the pandemic began in march for the second day in a row: 652.0714.



At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus