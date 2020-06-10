Idaho coronavirus latest: 40,292 confirmed cases, 487 deaths, 23,115 estimated recovered

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Tuesday, October 6

In case you missed it:

Monday, Oct. 5

5:27 p.m.- Idaho surpasses 40,000 confirmed cases; 5 new deaths reported, including first in Franklin County

44,422 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Gem State. The number of total confirmed cases has reached 40,292 after an additional 441 confirmed cases were reported Monday. 49 probable cases were also reported.

Ada County added 70 new cases today, making the county Monday's hotspot. Canyon County added 48 cases, followed closely by 46 cases in Madison County.

Five deaths were reported today. One of the deaths occurred in Franklin County, its first COVID-related death. Ada, Bannock, Cassia, and Kootenai counties all reported one new death. The statewide death toll is now 487.

The latest hospitalization data from October 3 reported 151 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. 36 people were admitted to the ICU.

An estimated 23,115 recoveries have been made.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus