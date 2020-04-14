Here's what is left in Idaho's medical supplies stockpile

Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited the staging area where PPE and other supplies are being collected Tuesday morning.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says there is currently enough personal protective equipment in Idaho's medical stockpile to last healthcare workers another two weeks.

The governor made the statement after visiting the Boise staging area where the state is accepting and distributing the medical supplies sent by the federal government, donors, and other sources.

"Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers' needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us," Little said in a statement. "The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe. Our goal from the start has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect lives and preserve healthcare capacity so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible."

The two-week estimate is based on the projected demand for supplies and "mitigation strategies currently in place," according to a press release. Idaho will be able to secure additional supplies if they are needed, the governor's office says.

Previous estimates have placed the peak of coronavirus resource demand as hitting this week, then declining, if social distancing practices remain in place until May.

The stockpile is overseen by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, which distributes supplies across the state. The exact numbers of PPE and other supplies as of Tuesday morning are listed below.

Gowns - 36,842

Face shields - 44,888

Gloves - 887,975

Coveralls - 5,518

N95 Masks - 100,690

Surgical Masks - 215,358