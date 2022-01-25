Masks required in Caldwell School District buildings, buses

The latest mandate, in effect until Feb. 14, applies to school transportation as well as classrooms.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Students and staff in the Caldwell School District are again required to wear face masks, under a temporary rule the school board approved Monday in a special meeting.

Caldwell School District Superintendent Dr. N. Shalene French said the board voted for the mask mandate after reviewing a presentation on student and staff absences from across the district.

The requirement will be in effect until the board's next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 14. The board agreed to give French the discretion to lift the requirement if student and staff absentee rates "steadily decrease," and after she discusses the absentee rates with school principals or other building administrators, French said. Also, the board will continue to review weekly COVID-19 information to see if any other action needs to be taken.

The mask requirement will apply to school transportation as well as classrooms and other indoor school facilities.

"The goal of the district is to keep school open and students attending every day," French added.

Caldwell schools closed for two days earlier this month because of increased COVID cases, staff shortages and student absences.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, more than 300 COVID cases have been reported in Canyon County for the current week, according to data from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare. Caldwell also is located within the Southwest public health district, which is one of three districts in which crisis standards of care were reactivated Monday.

