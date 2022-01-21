Nampa School District adding temporary bonuses for substitutes

Substitutes' pay will increase $70 per day on Mondays and Fridays, and $35 per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District announced Friday that it is temporarily adding bonuses for substitutes beginning Monday, Jan. 24 due to "extreme staff absences."

Substitutes in Nampa schools currently earn $95 per day for regular assignments and $105 per day for last-minute assignments, or vacancy-place assignments, according to the district. Substitutes also earn $125 each day for certified long-term assignments following the fifth day.

With the newly announced bonuses, substitutes' pay will increase $70 per day on Mondays and Fridays, and $35 per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those interesting in applying to be a substitute teacher in the district can do so here. The Nampa School District (NSD) said applicants must be at least 18-years-old with a high school diploma or equivalent education.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Nampa School District (NSD) also announced it was extending some previously announced school closures and adding some schools to the list of those that will be temporarily closed due to high rates of illness among students and staff.

"Even with five schools on temporary closure, we had over 150 staff out and 53 unfilled classrooms today, Jan. 21," school officials said Friday in a post on Facebook. "We have deployed all available staff and had numerous volunteers step up to assist in covering classrooms and duties, but we are still short of meeting our needs."

NSD announced the following school closures for the week beginning Monday, Jan. 24:

Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center – Monday, Jan. 24-Tuesday, Jan. 25

Gateways – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Reagan Elementary – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Lake Ridge Elementary – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

Lone Star Middle School – Monday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 28

NSD administrators also say they continue to watch other schools that have experienced high staff absentee rates, and will inform families if additional closures are needed.

Centennial Elementary, New Horizons Dual Language and East Valley Middle School were closed Friday. The district said they will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 as planned.

Earlier this week, KTVB learned the West Ada School District is also increasing substitute pay in response to high rates of student and staff absences due to illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

West Ada substitutes make between $80 and $90 a day, depending on certification status. The district is now temporarily bumping those wages for subs willing to fill in for the majority of the week.

A substitute working four days in one week will receive time-and-a-half pay. A substitute working all five days in the school week receives twice the usual pay. This temporary incentive lasts until Feb. 25th.

KTVB's list of temporary school closures and its report on West Ada increasing substitute pay can be found in the related story links below.

