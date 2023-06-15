The Story of America: Idaho schools get new history curriculum with 'fair, factual American history'

Gov. Little, Critchfield roll out new history curriculum 'The Story of America' for Idaho schools to provide students with "fair, factual American history."

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday the rollout of a new curriculum for history courses in Idaho schools.

'The Story of America' is an American history curriculum for middle school and high school students, available to educators in all Idaho school districts to use for teachings in 8th grade and beyond.

The new curriculum is designed to supplement curricula already in use by Idaho educators; and its purpose is to share the story of our nation's history while reinforcing writing and critical thinking skills, said the news release.

"This curriculum presents a picture of America that aligns with our Idaho values of embracing patriotism and a sense of pride about the success of our great country, and it teaches American history in a fair and factual way," Governor Little said.

Governor Little and Superintendent Critchfield cited declining history and civics scores for students as their reasoning for the new program in order to increase students' understanding of American history.

"Not only does this curriculum support a students' knowledge of America, but it offers literacy skills like writing, analyzing, evaluating and presenting as part of these lessons," Critchfield said. "These skills will help prepare our students to be strong American citizens, capable of self-government at the local, state, and national level."

The announcement stated that the curriculum was created by experts in the field of American history and was vetted and tested by the Idaho State Department of Education (SDE), which will facilitate its use in Idaho schools.

