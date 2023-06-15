ITD invites public to discuss Star roadway design

The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to an open house Thursday as they discuss preliminary design plans for US-20/26 Chinden West corridor.

STAR, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is holding an open house to discuss design plans for US20/26 between Middleton Road and Star Road - and the public is invited to attend and partake in the discussion.

The meeting is on Thursday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Star Fire Protection District, 11665 W. State Street, Ste. B, Star, ID.

ITD said the goal of the project is to widen the highway and make improvements to the intersections to enhance safety and mobility for nearby residents, businesses, commuters and freight carriers.

The meeting will be an open house format, with no formal agenda. ITD said there will be members of the project team in attendance to answer questions. The public is encouraged to attend and provide comments on the proposed design.

If you would like to join, but are unable to attend in person, there is an option to participate online between June 16 and June 29 - click here.

ITD said the project is being funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of the Leading Idaho TECM Program. The department states that the program is intended to accelerate ITD's project timelines in accordance with the rapid growth being seen in the state.

To learn more about the project and sign up for construction updates, visit the Idaho Transportation Department website here or call 208-608-6635.

