New Meadows schools closed Thursday due to snow, illness

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A combination of bad weather and student illness led school officials in New Meadows to cancel classes across the district Thursday.

Meadows Valley School District Superindent Mike Howard said Thursday morning that between 20% and 30% of students in the district are out sick. He said the kids appear to have come down with the flu or a flu-like illness.

New Meadows, which is north of McCall, has also gotten a significant amount of snow as storms moved through the area.